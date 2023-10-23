

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices slipped on Monday amidst renewed diplomatic efforts to spotlight and address the humanitarian concerns of the Middle East conflict. The drop in prices comes amidst a delay in a ground level attack that is feared to widen the scope of the conflict.



Brent Oil Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $91.96, having declined 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading ranged between $91.08 and $92.44, versus the 52-week trading that ranged between $70.06 and $99.56.



Brent Oil Futures had touched a high of $97.69 in the past month and a high of $93.79 after the outbreak of the conflict on October 7.



West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for December settlement also lost 0.36 percent from the previous close of $88.08 to trade at $87.76. Prices ranged between a high of $88.23 and a low of $86.84. The 52-week trading range was between $63.64 and $95.03.



WTI Crude had touched a high of $95.03 in the past month and a high of $90.78 after the outbreak of the conflict on October 7.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken