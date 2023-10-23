

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Rosenzweig Insurance Agency, Inc. The Mineola, New York-based Rosenzweig Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance broker with pharmacy expertise serving a diverse client base of small and medium-sized businesses as well as individuals throughout the United States.



Larry Rosenzweig, Lynn Rosenzweig Derby and their team will operate as part of Gallagher Agency Alliance, the company said. Gallagher Agency Alliance is a merger & acquisitions model targeting agencies that specialize in small business property/casualty insurance and employee benefits.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



