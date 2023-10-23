Aneel, the Brazilian energy regulator, has launched a plan to implement new storage provisions in three phases. It has also defined storage resources and services to be provided this year and has outlined new rules for pumped hydro facilities in 2024.From pv magazine Brazil Aneel has approved the opening of a public consultation to discuss alternative regulatory solutions for the integration of storage systems in the Brazilian electricity sector. The proposal aims to advance the regulatory process to allow the integration of storage systems, including pumped storage plants, as a tool to support ...

