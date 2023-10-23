

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) and Bell Media have entered into an agreement to sell the Canadian business of OUTFRONT Media to Bell Media, a subsidiary of BCE (BCE, BCE.TO). The purchase price is C$410 million in cash.



Jeremy Male, CEO of OUTFRONT Media, said: 'The sale of our Canadian business highlights the value of our assets and will provide us with additional financial flexibility as we focus on our U.S. assets.'



As of December 31, 2022, OUTFRONT Media's Canadian business operated 9,325 displays in the country.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken