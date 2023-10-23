

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced Friday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Verve Industrial Protection, a cybersecurity software and services company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



This will expand the offerings of Rockwell with an industry-leading asset inventory system and vulnerability management solution.



Verve professional services also provide ongoing remediation, along with strategic roadmap and business case development, further deepening Rockwell's cybersecurity consulting capabilities.



Going forward, customers will benefit from comprehensive capabilities that span the entire attack continuum with the combined expertise of Verve, Rockwell, and Rockwell's technology partnerships.



The acquisition, subject to customary approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of Rockwell's fiscal year 2024. At close, Verve will report into Rockwell's Lifecycle Services operating segment.



