JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 September 2023
US$ 4.01
JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2023 is $4.01 per share ($4.05 per share at 31 August 2023), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (1) cent and fx losses of (2) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent.
The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 252,034
Cash at bank and treasuries 103,259
Other receivables 255
Total Assets 355,548
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 44,027
Other liabilities 755
Total liabilities 44,782
Net Asset Value 310,766
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.01
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com