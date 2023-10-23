JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 September 2023 US$ 4.01

JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2023 is $4.01 per share ($4.05 per share at 31 August 2023), the decrease in NAV of (4) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (1) cent and fx losses of (2) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent.

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 252,034

Cash at bank and treasuries 103,259

Other receivables 255

Total Assets 355,548

Liabilities

Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 44,027

Other liabilities 755

Total liabilities 44,782

Net Asset Value 310,766

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.01

