Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - ICEBERG Investment Consultancy, a leader in the realm of financial advisory, proudly discloses the performance metrics of one of its standout funds in the Q3 2023 Investment Report. Amidst a portfolio of various managed funds, the disclosure of this particular fund offers a transparent testament to ICEBERG's expertise in investment consultancy and asset management.

Over the course of 6 months, the company's achievement of a $447,000 net profit, starting from an initial investment of $1 million, was made possible through the exceptional capabilities of its proprietary tool, "ICE-WATCH" Data Analytics Engine. This groundbreaking AI-Driven engine not only helped the company to deliver this impressive return but also played a vital role in the company's outstanding risk management system. The risk-to-reward ratio was 17 and the maximum drawdown was just 2.86%.

During the last two quarters, the dedicated asset management team executed 293 trades, with 90.44% of these trades yielding profits. This performance underscores the rigorous research, real-time market analysis, and decisive actions, all bolstered by the capabilities of our ICE-WATCH Engine, that define ICEBERG's trading ethos.

Report key metrics



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9959/184778_5ce87e86641ef973_001full.jpg

By sharing the performance of this specific fund among the myriad they manage, ICEBERG Investment Consultancy makes a confident statement of their capabilities. It assures both current and potential investors of the possible growth and safety of their investments under the vigilant eyes of ICEBERG's team.

The detailed report, reflecting ICEBERG's commitment to transparency and excellence, is accessible on the ICEBERG website, offering a deep dive into their world-class asset management strategies.

Media Contacts:

Name: Public Relation: Sarah Travis

Website: https://iceberg.financial

Business email: PR@ICEBERG.Financial

