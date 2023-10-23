Black Book Market Research: The Top Fifty Client-Rated Technologies Exhibiting at MGMA's Leaders Conference, 2023 Black Book Survey

Black Book Research recognizes 22 sponsors of the Medical Group Management Association's Leaders Conference, an inclusive community exploring the future of the physician practice industry, with content curated for those in management and executive level positions, and aspiring leaders meeting October 22-25 in Nashville, TN, to learn, grow, and network with like-minded leaders eager to transform healthcare.

Black Book Research, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare technology and managed services sectors, acknowledges the 2023 vendors receiving awards for highest customer experience and user satisfaction in the medical practice management sector.









Over twenty-four thousand physician practices participated in a sweeping series of technology client satisfaction surveys, including some of the largest and most progressive multi-specialty groups to independent sole practitioners.

"Black Book collects the most comprehensive user feedback on mission-critical software solutions and services that are the backbone of all ambulatory practices," said Doug Brown, President of the firm.

The highest-scoring suppliers with their corresponding top-rated medical practice product or service lines in this year's Black Book client experience polls with MGMA trade show presence are recognized with their exhibit hall booth number:

ALTERA DIGITAL SOLUTIONS - Booth 842

#1 - Medical Documentation Integration and Interoperability Solutions

#1 - Core EHR System Population Health Solutions (Care Director)

#1 - Endocrinology EHR

#1 - General Practice & Clinics EHR

#1 - Mobile EHR Applications

#1 - Multi-Specialty Clinics EHR

#1 - Pediatrics EHR

#1 - Solo/Single Medical Practice EHR

#1 - Cloud-Deployed Integrated Hospital Practice Management Systems EHR/RCM/PM

_____

AQUITY SOLUTIONS - Booth 425

#1 - Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription & Document Capture Solutions '

#1 - Outsourced Coding Solutions

_____

ATHENAHEALTH - Booth 607

#1 -Physician Practice Patient Portals

#1 - Internal Medicine EHR

#1 - Two to Five Providers/Physician Practices EHR

#1 - Practice Management Solutions, 4-9 Physicians

#1 - Tech Support, Physician Practices

_____

AVAILITY - Booth 1218

#1 - Physician Clearinghouse Solutions

_____

AZARA HEALTHCARE - Booth 551

#1 - Population Health Management Solutions, Physician Organizations

_____

CONIFER HEALTH SOLUTIONS - Booth 133

#1 - Medical Practice Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Services

_____

DIMENSIONAL INSIGHT - Booth 1031

#1 - Data Reporting and Visualization Solutions

#1 - Medical Process Optimization Solutions

_____

ECLINICALWORKS- Booth 1019

#1 - Practice Management Solutions, 1-3 Physician Practices

_____

GREENWAY - Booth 1013

#1 - General Surgery Practice EHR

_____

INFINX HEALTHCARE - Booth 19

#1 - RCM Automation Solutions, Medical Practices

_____

INTELLICHART - Booth 1036

#1 - Patient Engagement Solutions

_____

MIDMARK RTLS- Booth 1419

#1 - Real-Time Location Systems

_____

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE- Booth 936

#1 - EHR Telehealth Applications

#1 - Correctional Facilities Medicine EHR

#1 - Neurology EHR

#1 - Neurosurgery EHR

#1 - Rheumatology EHR

#1 - Sleep Medicine EHR

#1 - Six to Ten Provider/Physician Practices & Groups EHR

#1 - Eleven to Twenty-Five Provider/Physician Practices & Groups EHR

#1 - Twenty-Six to Ninety-Nine Provider/Physician Practices $ Groups EHR

#1 - Practice Management Solutions, 10-49 Physician Groups

_____

NUANCE - Booth 736

#1 - Medical Speech Recognition & AI Solutions

_____

OPTUM - Booth 1112

#1 - Chargemaster & Price Transparency Solutions

#1 - Computer-Assisted Coding Solutions

#1 - Patient Access Solutions (AccuReg)

#1 - Value-Based Care Analytics

_____

PHREESIA - Booth 306

#1 - Ambulatory Patient Intake Management Solutions

_____

QGENDA - Booth 1113

#1 - Workforce Scheduling Solutions

#1 - Physician Staff Scheduling

_____

QUADAX - Booth 843

#1 - End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, Post-Acute Care

_____

RELATIENT - Booth 950

#1 - Medical Practice Patient Outreach Solutions

_____

VERADIGM - Booth 319

#1 - End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, Physician Practices and Groups

#1 - Health Plan Chart Integration and Data Exchange Solutions

#1 - Practice Management Solutions, 50+ Physician Groups

_____

VERISMA - Booth 436

#1 - Release of Information Solutions

_____

ZOLL DATA SYSTEMS- Booth 650

#1 - Insurance Discovery Solutions

_____

For a full list of Black Book's top-ranked healthcare technology, services, and outsourcing category leaders (including EHR, Population Health, Clinical Department Support, Nursing, RCM, Consultants/Advisors, Capital Equipment, and AI), visit https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare decision makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, the Black Book database of user satisfaction houses over two million viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance, with thousands of updates added every week throughout the year. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Black Book, its founder, and its employees do not hold any financial interest in the companies contained in any comparison performance report and are not incentivized to recommend any of the ten thousand healthcare industry products and services vendors we have comprehensively collected for the last decade.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

