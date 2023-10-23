Verizon and Discovery Education Present New Virtual Field Trip Exploring Extended Reality

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Discovery Education and Verizon today announced a new virtual experience - Bridge to the Future: A Virtual Field Trip into Extended Reality - showing students in grades 6-12 the possibilities of the immersive world. This virtual field trip builds upon Discovery Education's immersive learning suite of resources, including a multi-year partnership with Verizon.

Premiering November 9, 2023, at 1 PM ET and available on-demand, the Bridge to the Future: A Virtual Field Trip into Extended Reality brings to life the cutting-edge world of Extended Reality (XR) for students to discover how this innovative technology is redefining the world from entertainment and medicine to education and beyond. In this program, students visit the Verizon Innovation Lab in Boston, Massachusetts to discover how new technologies are connecting people and redefining the possibilities of how we interact. Students explore the differences between Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR), and learn how XR is helping to revolutionize on-the-job training, gaming, entertainment, manufacturing, and more. Students will also get an up-close look at exciting careers in cybersecurity, gaming, and engineering by meeting with diverse STEM professionals.

"For over a decade, Verizon has been committed to helping close the digital divide and providing equitable access to high-quality STEM education," said Alex Servello, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Verizon. "Through our partnership with Discovery Education, our new virtual field trip and the resources available on Verizon Innovative Learning HQ are exposing students and educators to immersive technologies and the talented STEM professionals that harness their potential."

An accompanying educator guide provides teachers with materials and activities for before, during, and after the virtual field trip. Learn more and register here.

The Bridge to the Future: A Virtual Field Trip into Extended Reality builds upon a long-standing partnership with Verizon for the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ.

"Students are naturally curious and gravitate to the latest and greatest technologies. Immersive reality has the power to open minds, make connections, and amplify learning. We are thrilled to partner with Verizon, to offer students and educators a whole new way to explore cutting-edge technology," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

Discover more Immersive Learning solutions from Discovery Education here.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Verizon Innovative Learning

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, has addressed barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers for over a decade. Since 2012, the initiative has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 3.5 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and innovative learning programs to students in Title I schools - enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to be a part of the innovative workforce of the future. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive XR educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key initiative under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company's goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact programs, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

