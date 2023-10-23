E-fuels Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 28.3 billion by 2031, Garnering 64.5% CAGR - Exclusive Study by Transparency Market Research

Demand for E-fuels will increase significantly as carbon footprints are reduced and the environment is preserved.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for e-fuels was valued at US$ 33.6 million in 2022. A 64.5% CAGR is expected from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is expected to gain US$ 28.3 billion. The e-fuel market offers an alternative to carbon emissions and their environmental impact. To reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation sector and other energy-intensive industries, e-fuels play an increasingly crucial role as the world shifts towards a more sustainable future.

E-fuels are being driven by a number of factors that are diverse and numerous. As carbon emissions are being curtailed around the world, governments are setting regulations that are becoming increasingly stringent.

As part of their renewable energy and climate change mitigation strategies, governments provide incentives, subsidies, and grants to encourage the use of e-fuel development. The ability to access these incentives could offer businesses in this sector significant opportunity.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83697

E-fuels Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2020-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 33.6 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 28.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 64.5 % No. of Pages 430 Pages Segments covered Fuel Type, Conversion Process, Source, End-use

Key Findings of the Market Report

The use of e-fuels could lead to a decarbonization of transportation and industrial sectors. The electricity used in their production can be generated from renewable resources, and this can make them carbon neutral.

E-fuels have demonstrated promise, but the production of these fuels is still far from capable of competing with conventional fossil fuels. Technology is still being researched to allow e-fuels to be efficiently produced.

Several governments and regions are exploring ways to encourage the production and use of e-fuels, offering incentives, subsidies, or regulatory support.

E-fuels became increasingly popular in industries where direct electric power or batteries were less practical, such as long-distance transportation, heavy industry, and aviation.

Researchers and companies have improved E-fuel production process efficiency.

The development of new catalysis and carbon capture technologies, as well as the use of renewable energy sources, may decrease the costs of e-fuels and increase their sustainability.

Wind and solar power are the main sources of renewable energy that have contributed to the success of e-fuels. To remain green and sustainable, e-fuel production ought to rely more on renewable energy sources.

Market Trends For E-fuels

Airline industry efforts to reduce carbon emissions are one of the primary drivers of e-fuels. Airlines and aviation companies are exploring decarbonizing air travel through e-fuels.

Several governments are promoting the production and use of e-fuels through regulations and incentives. The objectives of these policies are aimed at increasing the economic viability and competitiveness of e-fuels with traditional fossil fuels.

Several companies and institutions to improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of e-fuel production processes are carrying out research and development.

As technology providers, automotive manufacturers, and energy companies collaborated more often, this trend continued to rise. E-fuel development and commercialization are being accelerated through these partnerships.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=83697

Global Market for E-fuels: Regional Outlook

E-fuels are becoming increasingly popular in Asia Pacific. Several Asian countries are looking to reduce their reliance on energy imports, especially those that do not possess substantial fossil fuel reserves. A reduction in reliance on imported fossil fuels can be accomplished by producing e-fuel on a domestic scale using renewable energy sources.

Global carbon emissions are largely attributed to the Asia Pacific region, and several countries in the region have set ambitious emission reduction targets. A low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels can be provided by e-fuels to help accomplish these goals.

Aviation and shipping are two modes of transportation for which e-fuels can be used. However, due to energy density limitations and infrastructure limitations, electrification of these modes of transportation is challenging. Developing countries may increase their use of e-fuels to cut emissions from shipping and long-distance travel.

Global E-fuels: Key Players

The manufacturers of e-fuel are committed to offering their clients the newest technology. The global industry is fragmented, and a majority of manufacturers controls the market share. Research and development is a key activity for key players in order to increase market share. Additionally, these companies develop new products and expand their capacities in order to remain competitive.

Some prominent e-fuel market players are listed below:

HIF Global

Norsk e-Fuel

Porsche

Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG

Enel Green Power

Engie

Chemieanlagenbau Chemnitz GmbH (CAC)

Synhelion

Carbon Recycling International (CRI)

ABEL Energy

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

Nordic Electrofuel AS

Siemens Energy

ExxonMobil Corporation

INERATEC

Arcadia eFuels

Key Developments in the Global E-fuels

In March 2023 , Stellantis, an Amsterdam-based automaker, started testing e-fuel across 28 engines. In the coming years, the world will increasingly switch to electrified transportation, which will reduce the need for combustion engines, which are known as e-fuels.

, Stellantis, an Amsterdam-based automaker, started testing e-fuel across 28 engines. In the coming years, the world will increasingly switch to electrified transportation, which will reduce the need for combustion engines, which are known as e-fuels. In April 2023, Audi AG announced plans to develop e-fuels in China. Toward the end of the decade, more than half of all-electric vehicles sold in the premium segment will be electric. It is expected that ICEs will be phased out by 2033. E-fuels have a crucial role to play, particularly in reducing carbon emissions from existing ICE fleets. In addition to decarbonizing ocean and air travel, e-fuels are the only known decarbonization technology.

Global E-fuels Market: Segmentation

Fuel Type E-gasoline E-methanol E-diesel E-kerosene Others

Conversion Process H2O / CO2 Co-electrolysis Power-to-Gas Power-to-Liquid

Source Air Industrial Processes Biomass Combustion Water

End-use Transportation Shipping Aviation Heating Others



Place an Order Copy of E-fuels Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83697<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-fuels-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-28-3-billion-by-2031--garnering-64-5-cagr--exclusive-study-by-transparency-market-research-301964304.html