Introducing 'Tonari Lite': A Life-Sized Teleportation Experience for Global Teams

Tokyo-based startup, tonari, launches its next-generation floor-to-ceiling video portal designed to seamlessly connect people as if being in the same room

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / tonari, the Tokyo-based startup that builds floor-to-ceiling, always-on video portals that bridge remote spaces, announces tonari lite - a next-generation product designed to bring its revolutionary teleportation-like experience to a wider range of global organizations. Designed to be more accessible, tonari lite offers improved performance, a slimmer design, simplified installation, and more versatile pricing options for growing startups, SMBs and international entities. tonari lite is available for order today, alongside its larger counterpart "tonari pro."

tonari lite

tonari lite connecting Prague and Tokyo - it's an accessible next-generation product designed for global teams

In recent years, the need for flexible working environments has surged, prompting businesses to invest in innovative technological solutions. As growing startups and enterprises strive to attract top-tier talent and expand into new markets, tonari is built for teams to collaborate in real time, maintaining the essence of face-to-face interactions. Connecting through tonari fosters an environment of trust, enables faster and more creative communication, and reduces the spatial divide inherent as companies expand across offices.

Retaining all of the core features of its predecessor, tonari lite offers an always-on, life-sized, floor-to-ceiling display featuring extremely smooth and low-latency video for genuine eye-to-eye communication. The reimagined form factor and compact design ensure its suitability for various spaces, from smaller offices to medical facilities to educational institutions. Furthermore, its lighter build, along with reduced shipping costs and installation time, allows for global delivery across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

tonari is also introducing simplified pricing: tonari lite can be either purchased up-front, or rented through a monthly subscription service comparable to the cost of one international business trip per month. The subscription is inclusive of all hardware, software, maintenance, and services - with complimentary delivery for longer subscription periods - allowing for lower implementation costs and flexible usage among growing teams.

tonari lite is well suited for smaller settings, intimate meetings, and teammates working side-by-side. Meanwhile, the larger tonari pro is designed for larger meetings, open collision areas, and event spaces. For more product information, including dimensions and technical specifications, visit tonari's official website.

tonari, Inc., is a technology startup based in Tokyo, Japan, that develops "tonari," a life-sized portal that unifies remote places using a floor-to-ceiling, always-on screen. After launching its first-generation product in 2020, tonari has been implemented across more than 20 locations in Japan and internationally, with clients including JR East, Sompo, PlatniumGames, and the Tokyo University of Science. tonari's mission is to remove distance as a barrier to career, education, and community, and to enable people to maintain genuine human connections with colleagues, classmates, friends, and loved ones around the world. tonari also uses its own technology to connect its international team between multiple locations in Yoyogi, Hayama, and Prague.

