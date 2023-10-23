ACCESSWIRE: Product Launch Press Release: 7 Tips to Consider

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, helps companies share their product launch news with a press release.

A product launch press release not only draws attention to a brand's online store, but also helps build a positive reputation. When the press release is informative, follows AP Style, and uses the right press release format, companies can expect an increase in site visits, leads, and sales conversions.

"A press release acts as an amplifier for a company's product launch news that helps capture the attention of the target audience and the media," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE shares what companies should include in their product launch press release:

Newsworthy angle. What makes this new product launch interesting? Is it part of a collection? Does it solve problems other products on the market don't? Is it a response to something your target audience has been asking for?

Attention-grabbing headline. Highlight the value the product brings to the consumer.

Include SEO keywords. Include relevant SEO keywords in the headline and throughout the body copy.

Craft a sub-heading. The sub-heading should provide extra details on the main topic of the product launch press release.

Shareable quotes. Share a strong testimonial to leverage social proof in the value your product provides.

Share multimedia. Include pictures of the product (preferably branded with your logo) and a video of your product.

Add a call to action. Encourage readers to meet the overarching goal of the product launch press release. For example, Visit company's website/online store to purchase your product name and experience the difference for yourself.

