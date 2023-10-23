HARMAN Audio Talks Podcast: AI Ate My IP

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / HARMAN



Evolution, revolution or the downfall of the music industry?

In this episode of the AudioTalks podcast we speak to two AI visionaries about the impact of AI on IP, creativity and the business in general.

Are the new tools friend or foe, how do jobs change what does generative AI mean for the laws around intellectual property? Oisin Lunny discusses these questions with Arun Sundararajan, New York University professor of Entrepreneurship and Technology & author of "The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism" and Ric Scheuss, Managing Director at TRO, a leading agency for auditory brand communication.

About this podcast

Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN and our family of audio brands including JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG. Host Oisin Lunny, music journalist and audio enthusiast, will interview expert guests, legends of the music industry and audio scientists to discuss the power of music and audio in all its facets. New episode bi-weekly every Thursday.

