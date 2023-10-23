2022 .gay Impact Report | Introducing GoDaddy Registry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / GoDaddy



Introducing GoDaddy Registry

"GoDaddy's offering of .gay domains empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to establish a

secure online presence that fully expresses their unique identities, values and contributions. The .gay domain extension represents a vibrant online hub for celebrating and connecting, promoting a sense of belonging and unity among all. We're proud to carry forward Top Level Design's work with .gay and are eager to continue supporting and growing this community."

Nicolai Bezsonoff,

General Manager of GoDaddy Registry

"For GoDaddy, offering .gay domains is not just about providing a digital address, but also about creating a vibrant, safe and authentic online experience for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. Partnering with .gay helps us proudly contribute to the visibility and empowerment of the community with the goal of fostering representation and inclusion that enables LGBTQIA+ success, inspiration and confidence. We recognize that .gay is more than just a domain extension - it's a powerful investment in equity for all LGBTQIA+ people. Together, we champion a digital space where everyone can thrive."

Kristy Lilas,

Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at GoDaddy and proud LGBTQIA+ community member

New .gay Brand Usage

Links.gay - www.Links.gay

Yucatan Travel - www.YucatanTravel.gay

Atwater - www.AtwaterSkin.gay

FollyWhat - www.FollyWhat.gay

Parde Beauty - www.PardeBeauty.gay

Merida Gay Tours - www.MeridaTours.gay

View and download the full 2022 .gay Impact Report here.

About .gay

The .gay domain extension provides a distinctive digital space devoted to connecting and celebrating members of LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. For individuals, organizations, businesses and brands, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. For every new domain registered, .gay donates 20% of registration revenue to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit groups to help address key issues facing these communities.

About GoDaddy Registry

GoDaddy Registry is one of the world's largest domain registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and other domain registries. With more than two decades of industry leadership, we serve as the Registry Operator for industry-leading TLDs like .co, .us, .biz and .nyc -- and manage the backend registry technology for hundreds more.

