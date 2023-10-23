VolunteerMatch and Crisis Text Line Partner To Highlight the Long-Term Effect of High-Impact Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / VolunteerMatch, a nonprofit that provides a national digital infrastructure to serve volunteers and Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support, have joined forces to spread the word about how volunteering extends its benefits beyond the immediate impact and showcases its transformative power.

Just released - Crisis Text Line's recent volunteer survey titled, "Volunteer Voices: The Impact of Volunteering at Crisis Text Line," highlights how volunteers learned a range of skills that benefited them in their personal lives and careers as well as improved their own mental health while helping others.

Crisis Text Line's "Volunteer Voices" survey shows that:

Two-thirds of volunteers say they use skills learned at Crisis Text Line to deal with some of their own problems

Nearly 70% practiced self-care or mindfulness, felt better about themselves and have matured emotionally

89% developed active listening skills

86% learned empathy and cultural humility

80% saw themselves as someone who can influence positive change

90% say their experience enabled them to de-escalate situations in their daily lives

"Volunteering has a profound ripple effect on society, leaving a lasting impact on communities, organizations, and the volunteers themselves," said Dena Trujillo, CEO of Crisis Text Line. "Our recent research shows that high-impact volunteering at Crisis Text Line has a long-term positive impact on our volunteers' families, friends and careers. Thanks to VolunteerMatch, who is an integral partner - for helping us recruit volunteers who become our amazing Crisis Counselors."

According to Crisis Text Line's research, volunteers are utilizing the skills they learned in their personal and professional lives, which has opened up new opportunities and career pathways. In addition, volunteers are taking better care of their own mental health, feel less alone and are better connected to their communities.

"At VolunteerMatch, we know that the key to volunteer recruitment begins with valuing the volunteer experience," said Jude O'Reilley, CEO of VolunteerMatch. "People crave more than just the satisfaction of lending a hand; they want to experience personal growth, make meaningful connections, and enact real change. So as we start approaching the 'giving' holiday season, remember the benefits of volunteering reach further than you can imagine."

Get inspired by exploring all the ways volunteering is the gift that keeps on giving. If you are looking to change and save lives, join Crisis Text Line's remote volunteer and bilingual opportunities today - you can help people from the comfort of your own couch.

VolunteerMatch

Since 1998, VolunteerMatch has put the power of technology to good use by enabling the social sector to unlock over $14 billion worth of volunteer time. The award-winning nonprofit service has complemented and co-existed with commercial technologies to become the web's largest and most popular volunteer recruiting platform at volunteermatch.org.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, people in crisis initiated nearly 9 million crisis conversations with Crisis Text Line, and the organization trained over 65,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained non-judgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from VolunteerMatch on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: VolunteerMatch

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/volunteermatch

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: VolunteerMatch

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795491/volunteermatch-and-crisis-text-line-partner-to-highlight-the-long-term-effect-of-high-impact-volunteering