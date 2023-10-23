Anzeige
Montag, 23.10.2023
23.10.2023 | 16:34
Admission to trading of REFI Energy bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on October 23, 2023 to admit the bonds of REFI Energy to
trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the
Company. The first trading day of REFI Energy bonds is October 25, 2023. 



Issuer's full name       REFI Energy UAB                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name      REFIE                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code      LT0000407769                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    2025-06-20                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one      1 000                      
 security, EUR                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities      8 000                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR    8 000 000                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      REFIE095025FA                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual coupon rate, %     9.5                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates     September 20, December 20, March 20 and June 20 
                in each year                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market            First North Vilnius               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB REFI Energy is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS.

REFI Energy Offer Document is attached, and financial reports can be found here:

https://invlrenewable.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information-and-statem
ents/ 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1172557
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
