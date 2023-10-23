Admission to trading of REFI Energy bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on October 23, 2023 to admit the bonds of REFI Energy to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of REFI Energy bonds is October 25, 2023. Issuer's full name REFI Energy UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name REFIE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000407769 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2025-06-20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one 1 000 security, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 8 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 8 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name REFIE095025FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual coupon rate, % 9.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates September 20, December 20, March 20 and June 20 in each year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB REFI Energy is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. REFI Energy Offer Document is attached, and financial reports can be found here: https://invlrenewable.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information-and-statem ents/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1172557