Expanded EUIT Capabilities Enable Customers to Track All 705 Members of European Parliament, and Receive Near-Immediate AI-Generated Transcripts of EU Parliament Meetings

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced a number of enhancements for its European Union Issue Tracker (EUIT) which expand stakeholder coverage and provide AI-powered transcripts of all European Parliament committee meetings.

These enhancements enable FiscalNote customers ranging from public, government, and regulatory affairs individuals to organizations across all industries in the EU to track all 705 active Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), access timely and up-to-date information on the issues lawmakers are working on at all levels of the EU legislature, and to now also receive AI-generated, automated committee transcripts of all parliamentary committee meetings within just a few hours.

Complete EU Stakeholder Data Through this expansion, customers can access key stakeholder data for all 705 MEP stakeholders leading to immediate engagement, knowledge, and impact capabilities on timely issues and policy challenges facing leading decision makers This includes profiles for each MEP including EU political group, committees, country, office address, and contact details as well as the issues they are working on at all levels of the EU legislature. Customers can also manage and record activities for MEPs, enabling organizations to interact directly with EU policy makers and stakeholders, both of which hold significant influence over policies and regulatory frameworks impacting various sectors, governance, and market conditions. This facilitates engagement with relevant stakeholders, allowing customers to voice their concerns and contribute to a wide range of decision-making processes.

AI-Generated EU Meeting Transcripts: FiscalNote customers will now also have access to automated, AI-powered EU meeting transcripts as PDF documents which can be instantly shared with other C-suite leaders to enable quick response and action. Through this new feature, all EU parliamentary committee meetings are covered, and content is available almost immediately after the meetings' conclusion. Customers save time by removing the need to spend hours and hours following committee coverage while receiving close to real-time updates.

"The European Union and its law making institutions are leading efforts across a high volume of policy initiatives on a range of critical issues from AI, to climate change, the gig economy, and regulating social media and online communications," said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. "Our customers the world's leading decision makers need to be equipped with immediate and crucial information to be able to respond to emerging issues and risks that impact their business and organization, while also being prepared for the evolution in the composition of members of the European Parliament as we approach continent-wide EU elections in mid-2024. These enhancements to our capabilities position us to continue to be the market leader in EU policy intelligence, stakeholder data, and AI-generated information. Furthermore, they demonstrate our continued focus on product innovation to ensure our customers have at-a-glance, turnkey access to stakeholder datasets and meeting transcripts linked to timely and actionable policy and issue data, allowing them to effectively navigate the complicated and ever-changing EU policy making landscape."

