

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated against some of major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The greenback eased to 149.87 against the yen and 0.8912 against the franc, from an early high of 149.99 and a 4-day high of 0.8957, respectively.



The greenback pulled back to 0.6320 against the aussie and 0.5829 against the kiwi, down from an early 10-day high of 0.6288 and near a 1-year high of 0.5807, respectively.



Next key support for the currency is likely seen around 142.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie and 0.61 against the kiwi.



