Industrial PC Market size worth USD 8,076.90 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Industrial PC Market Size By Type, By Ruggedness, By End-Use Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Industrial PC Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial PC Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 4,661.02 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,076.90 Million by the end of the forecast period.



Empowering Industries: Industrial Personal Computers Revolutionize Manufacturing and Automation

Industrial personal computers (PCs) are reshaping the landscape of industrial automation and manufacturing, heralding a new era of efficiency, precision, and reliability. Engineered to thrive in harsh industrial environments where standard consumer-grade computers falter, these purpose-built computing devices have become the backbone of industrial processes globally.

Industrial PCs, equipped with specialized components such as high-temperature CPUs, fanless cooling systems, and shock-resistant hard drives, ensure uninterrupted operations in manufacturing, process control, and various industrial settings. Their extended operating temperature ranges, along with features like waterproofing, dust-proofing, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, safeguard against environmental hazards, making them indispensable in today's high-demand industrial sectors.

Versatility in Industrial Automation

These rugged systems have found diverse applications in engineering, civic projects, medical facilities, retail operations, and home automation. Industrial automation, powered by these advanced computers, is streamlining design, manufacturing, and monitoring processes, ushering in a new wave of productivity across sectors.

Innovation in Industrial PC Variants

Industrial computers come in various designs, sizes, and configurations, tailored to specific industrial processes. From small, fanless rugged PCs to expandable panel PCs, these machines enable automated manufacturing, precise assembly, rapid quality checks, and remote access. Industries, especially automotive and complex equipment manufacturing, are benefiting from the efficiency and precision these industrial PCs offer.

Driving Forces of the Industrial PC Market

The market for industrial computers is propelled by the increasing adoption of automation technologies, the demand for advanced computing solutions, IoT proliferation, and cybersecurity needs. The advent of Industry 4.0 and the widespread embrace of automation technologies across sectors are amplifying the demand for these cutting-edge industrial computing solutions. Their ability to enhance production, efficiency, and cost savings makes them indispensable in the modern industrial landscape.

Global Industrial PC Market Insights

As of 2021, North America led the market, capturing a substantial 34.74% share valued at USD 1,619.17 Million, with a projected growth rate of 6.17% during the forecast period. Europe closely followed, accounting for USD 1,325.02 Million in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.92%. Notably, Asia Pacific is poised for the highest CAGR at 7.71%, reflecting the region's rapid industrialization and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Industrial PC Market Key Players

Major industry players, including Advantech, Avalue Technology, B&R, Beckhoff Automation, DFI, IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron, National Instruments, NEXCOM International, Portwell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, OnLogic, Neousys Technology, Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd, Contec, ADLINK Technology, Abaco systems, Acura Embedded Systems, Crystal Group, Inc, Octagon Systems, Premio, Inc., Stealth Computer, Teguar., and Others, are driving innovation in the industrial personal computer market. In-depth analyses of these market leaders cover financial statements, type benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing invaluable insights for stakeholders and investors.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Industrial PC Market into Type, End-Use Industry, Ruggedness, And Geography.

Industrial PC Market, by Type Panel IPC Rack Mount IPC Box IPC Embedded IPC DIN Rail IPC

Industrial PC Market, by Ruggedness Rugged IPC Non-Rugged IPC

Industrial PC Market, by End Use Industry Process Industries Energy & Power Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Chemical Others Discrete Industries Automotive & Transportation Electronics & Semiconductor Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Others

Industrial PC Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



