Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of exploration activities on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Diamond drilling was completed on the property September 20 with a total of 2,650.5 metres of NQ core drilled in 18 holes during the program. All core has now been logged and 639 samples for carbon-graphite analyses have been dispatched to ALS Global laboratories. The Company also completed earlier stage exploration on selected claims which consisted of geological mapping and sampling, electromagnetic prospecting, and diamond drilling with a man-portable drill. A total of 19.35 metres of BQ core were drilled with the man-portable drill and all core has been sampled and sent for carbon-graphite analyses. The Company will be reporting results upon receipt, validation, and interpretation of the carbon-graphite analyses.

About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 100 Mt at an average grade of 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in the recently completed diamond drilling confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued drilling and resource evaluation.

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com.

