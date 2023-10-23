LifeScore Music and Audi Business Innovation, a 100% subsidiary of Audi AG, one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium cars,have announced a partnership to make Audi's customers' time in the car more valuable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017214365/en/

Audi Business Innovation is supporting Audi in building a customer-centric digital ecosystem around the car. LifeScore Music is shaping this approach with their immersive musical experiences that enhance daily life and bring listeners joy.

"LifeScore Music is a perfect match in offering a premium sound experience in the car,saysJessica Smetana, Head of Digital Services-Health Wellbeing at Audi Business Innovation. "We are pleased to have found a great partner that brings us a step closer to our goal; Transforming mobility from driving into experiencing."

"We're looking forward to establishing a successful partnership with Audi Business Innovation as they open up new possibilities for a seamless lifestyle journey before, during, or after your drive," adds Sigrid Sheie, LifeScore's Sales Director. "It's well established that music plays an important role in a well-being routine."

This collaboration has its initial debut across German markets and is still in development. The collaboration comes as the most recent in LifeScore's efforts to bring artist-driven, immersive music that's developed expressly with listener well-being in mind.

About Audi Business Innovation

Audi Business Innovation GmbH was founded in 2013 by Audi AG as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Our goal is to shape the future of mobility and develop innovative concepts, products, and services and operate at the intersection of technology, digital business models, and mobility. Additionally, Audi Business Innovation GmbH collaborates in various forms with external partners in the fields of mobility and digitalization, expanding the service portfolio of Audi AG with digital services.

About LifeScore Music

LifeScore is the generative music platform embracing AI for the benefit of artists. We work with artists and businesses to deliver the next evolution of musical experience: music that listens to you.

We begin with the raw materials for our music recorded at world renowned studios, as well as master recordings provided by artists. Under the direction of our team of world-class composers, these recordings are transformed by our patented technology to generate remixes and variations in new musical themes or to support activities like sleep, energy, relaxation, and focus.

Investors in LifeScore include Warner Music Group, Octopus Ventures, and IDEO.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017214365/en/

Contacts:

Contact LifeScore

Alec Morrissey

pr@lifescoremusic.com



Contact Audi Business Innovation

Kathrin Pfennig

kathrin.pfennig@audi.de