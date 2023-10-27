Cash Getta Records: Rapper CGF Hotboy Collaborates with Sauce Walka for Highly Anticipated Single "Like That"

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2023 / CGF Hotboy, the rising rap sensation, is set to drop his highly anticipated single "Like That" featuring renowned artist Sauce Walka. The track will be released at midnight on Friday, October 28, 2023.

CGF Hotboy has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style and captivating lyrics, amassing a dedicated fan base along the way. Sauce Walka, known for his distinctive flow and charismatic presence, has also solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the rap scene.

"Like That" is an explosive collaboration that showcases the immense talent and chemistry between CGF Hotboy and Sauce Walka. The track promises to captivate listeners with its infectious beats, catchy hooks, and clever wordplay. This dynamic duo is known for pushing boundaries and delivering a fresh take on the rap genre, and "Like That" is no exception.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of "Like That," as it is expected to make a lasting impact on the rap landscape. The single will be available for streaming on all major platforms, allowing fans from around the world to experience the infectious energy and undeniable talent that CGF Hotboy and Sauce Walka bring to the table.

With "Like That," CGF Hotboy continues to solidify his position as a rising star in the rap industry. Collaborating with Sauce Walka further showcases CGF Hotboy's commitment to delivering exceptional music and captivating his audience.

Be sure to mark your calendars for midnight on October 28, 2023, as CGF Hotboy and Sauce Walka unleash their highly anticipated single, "Like That." Stay connected with CGF Hotboy on social media platforms to stay updated on the latest news and releases.

About CGF Hotboy:

CGF Hotboy is a rising rap artist known for his unique style and captivating lyrics. With an ever-growing fan base, CGF Hotboy continues to make waves in the music industry, setting himself apart as a force to be reckoned with. Stay connected with CGF Hotboy on social media for the latest updates and releases. CGFHOTBOY HOTBOYCASHGETTA CASHGETTARECORDS

https://instagram.com/cgf.hotboy?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://instagram.com/cashgettafamily?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

About Sauce Walka:

Sauce Walka is a renowned artist known for his distinct flow and charismatic presence. With his innovative style, Sauce Walka has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the rap scene. Stay tuned for more exciting releases and updates from Sauce Walka on social media. SAUCEWALKA splashtowntexas dripgod

https://instagram.com/sauce_walka102?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://x.com/sauce_walka102?s=21&t=wSiPcgQpCC_mmFc7ckymIA

SOURCE: Cash Getta Records

