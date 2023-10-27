Anzeige
Freitag, 27.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
27.10.2023 | 08:31
226 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
27 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 October 2023 it purchased a total of 298,104 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     98,104 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.118     GBP0.975 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098     GBP0.959 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108515    GBP0.964905

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 660,090,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1286       1.098         XDUB      08:12:44      00067513685TRLO0 
4400       1.102         XDUB      08:23:04      00067513848TRLO0 
1900       1.102         XDUB      08:23:04      00067513849TRLO0 
4400       1.102         XDUB      08:24:04      00067513864TRLO0 
4400       1.102         XDUB      08:24:24      00067513869TRLO0 
1940       1.102         XDUB      08:24:24      00067513870TRLO0 
4499       1.100         XDUB      09:05:36      00067514661TRLO0 
1892       1.100         XDUB      09:05:36      00067514660TRLO0 
89        1.102         XDUB      11:30:43      00067517740TRLO0 
429       1.102         XDUB      11:30:43      00067517741TRLO0 
1        1.102         XDUB      11:30:45      00067517742TRLO0 
5686       1.104         XDUB      11:30:51      00067517743TRLO0 
382       1.104         XDUB      11:30:51      00067517744TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      11:30:51      00067517745TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      11:30:51      00067517746TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      11:30:51      00067517747TRLO0 
3000       1.106         XDUB      11:35:09      00067517787TRLO0 
1600       1.106         XDUB      11:35:25      00067517805TRLO0 
5000       1.106         XDUB      11:35:30      00067517806TRLO0 
5329       1.106         XDUB      11:37:00      00067517834TRLO0 
2215       1.106         XDUB      11:37:02      00067517836TRLO0 
3677       1.106         XDUB      11:37:02      00067517837TRLO0 
14764      1.106         XDUB      11:37:05      00067517838TRLO0 
2210       1.102         XDUB      11:52:19      00067518065TRLO0 
204       1.104         XDUB      12:47:42      00067519219TRLO0 
5038       1.104         XDUB      12:47:42      00067519218TRLO0 
5038       1.104         XDUB      12:47:42      00067519217TRLO0 
1334       1.104         XDUB      12:47:42      00067519216TRLO0 
2000       1.104         XDUB      12:47:42      00067519215TRLO0 
5586       1.106         XDUB      13:11:45      00067519721TRLO0 
8609       1.114         XDUB      14:36:43      00067521875TRLO0 
5005       1.114         XDUB      14:36:43      00067521876TRLO0 
1939       1.114         XDUB      14:36:43      00067521877TRLO0 
20052      1.118         XDUB      14:49:36      00067522261TRLO0 
4922       1.118         XDUB      14:49:37      00067522262TRLO0 
4615       1.118         XDUB      15:01:02      00067522785TRLO0 
571       1.118         XDUB      15:01:02      00067522786TRLO0 
1382       1.114         XDUB      15:02:09      00067522830TRLO0 
1657       1.114         XDUB      15:02:09      00067522829TRLO0 
1747       1.114         XDUB      15:02:09      00067522828TRLO0 
2793       1.114         XDUB      15:02:09      00067522827TRLO0 
931       1.114         XDUB      15:05:03      00067522942TRLO0 
4922       1.114         XDUB      15:05:03      00067522941TRLO0 
2000       1.114         XDUB      15:05:03      00067522940TRLO0 
900       1.112         XDUB      15:12:07      00067523195TRLO0 
4387       1.112         XDUB      15:12:46      00067523215TRLO0 
871       1.112         XDUB      15:12:46      00067523214TRLO0 
887       1.106         XDUB      15:32:37      00067523831TRLO0 
4425       1.106         XDUB      15:33:59      00067523875TRLO0 
9906       1.106         XDUB      15:34:23      00067523888TRLO0 
5215       1.106         XDUB      15:41:23      00067524088TRLO0 
5627       1.110         XDUB      15:57:09      00067524627TRLO0 
5000       1.108         XDUB      16:01:21      00067524786TRLO0 
4395       1.108         XDUB      16:04:06      00067524933TRLO0 
1650       1.104         XDUB      16:15:58      00067525621TRLO0 
615       1.104         XDUB      16:17:40      00067525673TRLO0 
678       1.104         XDUB      16:17:49      00067525677TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
640       96.10         XLON      11:52:14      00067518061TRLO0 
2650       96.10         XLON      11:52:14      00067518062TRLO0 
2013       96.10         XLON      11:52:14      00067518063TRLO0 
2770       96.80         XLON      13:50:47      00067520515TRLO0 
1688       96.80         XLON      13:50:47      00067520516TRLO0 
2867       97.20         XLON      14:42:37      00067522076TRLO0 
573       97.50         XLON      14:47:58      00067522176TRLO0 
4694       97.50         XLON      14:47:58      00067522177TRLO0 
2185       97.50         XLON      14:50:18      00067522300TRLO0 
1400       97.50         XLON      14:50:18      00067522301TRLO0 
2110       97.50         XLON      14:51:58      00067522455TRLO0 
1847       97.50         XLON      14:51:58      00067522456TRLO0 
5628       97.10         XLON      15:02:06      00067522826TRLO0 
3570       96.80         XLON      15:02:21      00067522834TRLO0 
2764       96.80         XLON      15:02:21      00067522835TRLO0 
1268       96.60         XLON      15:12:52      00067523218TRLO0 
195       96.60         XLON      15:12:52      00067523219TRLO0 
1818       96.60         XLON      15:12:52      00067523220TRLO0 
2171       96.60         XLON      15:12:53      00067523221TRLO0 
3190       96.10         XLON      15:25:02      00067523620TRLO0 
239       96.10         XLON      15:25:02      00067523621TRLO0 
1274       96.10         XLON      15:34:23      00067523889TRLO0 
64        96.10         XLON      15:34:23      00067523890TRLO0 
1370       96.10         XLON      15:34:26      00067523891TRLO0 
2435       96.10         XLON      15:34:39      00067523895TRLO0 
1032       96.10         XLON      15:36:20      00067523921TRLO0 
3346       96.10         XLON      15:38:44      00067523997TRLO0 
373       96.10         XLON      15:38:44      00067523998TRLO0 
1031       96.30         XLON      15:51:56      00067524518TRLO0 
824       96.30         XLON      16:04:07      00067524934TRLO0 
1171       96.30         XLON      16:04:07      00067524935TRLO0 
320       96.30         XLON      16:04:07      00067524936TRLO0 
1689       96.30         XLON      16:04:07      00067524937TRLO0 
5395       96.30         XLON      16:04:07      00067524938TRLO0 
178       96.30         XLON      16:04:07      00067524939TRLO0 
232       96.10         XLON      16:04:11      00067524941TRLO0 
5466       96.10         XLON      16:04:11      00067524942TRLO0 
6312       96.10         XLON      16:04:16      00067524943TRLO0 
5214       96.10         XLON      16:05:05      00067525013TRLO0 
1172       96.10         XLON      16:05:05      00067525014TRLO0 
4219       96.10         XLON      16:05:05      00067525015TRLO0 
277       96.10         XLON      16:08:05      00067525135TRLO0 
807       96.10         XLON      16:08:05      00067525136TRLO0 
3094       96.10         XLON      16:09:09      00067525188TRLO0 
512       96.10         XLON      16:11:13      00067525272TRLO0 
1103       95.90         XLON      16:17:50      00067525678TRLO0 
2914       95.90         XLON      16:17:50      00067525679TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  280864 
EQS News ID:  1758683 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1758683&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
