Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 October 2023 it purchased a total of 298,104 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 98,104 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.118 GBP0.975 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098 GBP0.959 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.108515 GBP0.964905

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 660,090,775 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1286 1.098 XDUB 08:12:44 00067513685TRLO0 4400 1.102 XDUB 08:23:04 00067513848TRLO0 1900 1.102 XDUB 08:23:04 00067513849TRLO0 4400 1.102 XDUB 08:24:04 00067513864TRLO0 4400 1.102 XDUB 08:24:24 00067513869TRLO0 1940 1.102 XDUB 08:24:24 00067513870TRLO0 4499 1.100 XDUB 09:05:36 00067514661TRLO0 1892 1.100 XDUB 09:05:36 00067514660TRLO0 89 1.102 XDUB 11:30:43 00067517740TRLO0 429 1.102 XDUB 11:30:43 00067517741TRLO0 1 1.102 XDUB 11:30:45 00067517742TRLO0 5686 1.104 XDUB 11:30:51 00067517743TRLO0 382 1.104 XDUB 11:30:51 00067517744TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 11:30:51 00067517745TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 11:30:51 00067517746TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 11:30:51 00067517747TRLO0 3000 1.106 XDUB 11:35:09 00067517787TRLO0 1600 1.106 XDUB 11:35:25 00067517805TRLO0 5000 1.106 XDUB 11:35:30 00067517806TRLO0 5329 1.106 XDUB 11:37:00 00067517834TRLO0 2215 1.106 XDUB 11:37:02 00067517836TRLO0 3677 1.106 XDUB 11:37:02 00067517837TRLO0 14764 1.106 XDUB 11:37:05 00067517838TRLO0 2210 1.102 XDUB 11:52:19 00067518065TRLO0 204 1.104 XDUB 12:47:42 00067519219TRLO0 5038 1.104 XDUB 12:47:42 00067519218TRLO0 5038 1.104 XDUB 12:47:42 00067519217TRLO0 1334 1.104 XDUB 12:47:42 00067519216TRLO0 2000 1.104 XDUB 12:47:42 00067519215TRLO0 5586 1.106 XDUB 13:11:45 00067519721TRLO0 8609 1.114 XDUB 14:36:43 00067521875TRLO0 5005 1.114 XDUB 14:36:43 00067521876TRLO0 1939 1.114 XDUB 14:36:43 00067521877TRLO0 20052 1.118 XDUB 14:49:36 00067522261TRLO0 4922 1.118 XDUB 14:49:37 00067522262TRLO0 4615 1.118 XDUB 15:01:02 00067522785TRLO0 571 1.118 XDUB 15:01:02 00067522786TRLO0 1382 1.114 XDUB 15:02:09 00067522830TRLO0 1657 1.114 XDUB 15:02:09 00067522829TRLO0 1747 1.114 XDUB 15:02:09 00067522828TRLO0 2793 1.114 XDUB 15:02:09 00067522827TRLO0 931 1.114 XDUB 15:05:03 00067522942TRLO0 4922 1.114 XDUB 15:05:03 00067522941TRLO0 2000 1.114 XDUB 15:05:03 00067522940TRLO0 900 1.112 XDUB 15:12:07 00067523195TRLO0 4387 1.112 XDUB 15:12:46 00067523215TRLO0 871 1.112 XDUB 15:12:46 00067523214TRLO0 887 1.106 XDUB 15:32:37 00067523831TRLO0 4425 1.106 XDUB 15:33:59 00067523875TRLO0 9906 1.106 XDUB 15:34:23 00067523888TRLO0 5215 1.106 XDUB 15:41:23 00067524088TRLO0 5627 1.110 XDUB 15:57:09 00067524627TRLO0 5000 1.108 XDUB 16:01:21 00067524786TRLO0 4395 1.108 XDUB 16:04:06 00067524933TRLO0 1650 1.104 XDUB 16:15:58 00067525621TRLO0 615 1.104 XDUB 16:17:40 00067525673TRLO0 678 1.104 XDUB 16:17:49 00067525677TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 640 96.10 XLON 11:52:14 00067518061TRLO0 2650 96.10 XLON 11:52:14 00067518062TRLO0 2013 96.10 XLON 11:52:14 00067518063TRLO0 2770 96.80 XLON 13:50:47 00067520515TRLO0 1688 96.80 XLON 13:50:47 00067520516TRLO0 2867 97.20 XLON 14:42:37 00067522076TRLO0 573 97.50 XLON 14:47:58 00067522176TRLO0 4694 97.50 XLON 14:47:58 00067522177TRLO0 2185 97.50 XLON 14:50:18 00067522300TRLO0 1400 97.50 XLON 14:50:18 00067522301TRLO0 2110 97.50 XLON 14:51:58 00067522455TRLO0 1847 97.50 XLON 14:51:58 00067522456TRLO0 5628 97.10 XLON 15:02:06 00067522826TRLO0 3570 96.80 XLON 15:02:21 00067522834TRLO0 2764 96.80 XLON 15:02:21 00067522835TRLO0 1268 96.60 XLON 15:12:52 00067523218TRLO0 195 96.60 XLON 15:12:52 00067523219TRLO0 1818 96.60 XLON 15:12:52 00067523220TRLO0 2171 96.60 XLON 15:12:53 00067523221TRLO0 3190 96.10 XLON 15:25:02 00067523620TRLO0 239 96.10 XLON 15:25:02 00067523621TRLO0 1274 96.10 XLON 15:34:23 00067523889TRLO0 64 96.10 XLON 15:34:23 00067523890TRLO0 1370 96.10 XLON 15:34:26 00067523891TRLO0 2435 96.10 XLON 15:34:39 00067523895TRLO0 1032 96.10 XLON 15:36:20 00067523921TRLO0 3346 96.10 XLON 15:38:44 00067523997TRLO0 373 96.10 XLON 15:38:44 00067523998TRLO0 1031 96.30 XLON 15:51:56 00067524518TRLO0 824 96.30 XLON 16:04:07 00067524934TRLO0 1171 96.30 XLON 16:04:07 00067524935TRLO0 320 96.30 XLON 16:04:07 00067524936TRLO0 1689 96.30 XLON 16:04:07 00067524937TRLO0 5395 96.30 XLON 16:04:07 00067524938TRLO0 178 96.30 XLON 16:04:07 00067524939TRLO0 232 96.10 XLON 16:04:11 00067524941TRLO0 5466 96.10 XLON 16:04:11 00067524942TRLO0 6312 96.10 XLON 16:04:16 00067524943TRLO0 5214 96.10 XLON 16:05:05 00067525013TRLO0 1172 96.10 XLON 16:05:05 00067525014TRLO0 4219 96.10 XLON 16:05:05 00067525015TRLO0 277 96.10 XLON 16:08:05 00067525135TRLO0 807 96.10 XLON 16:08:05 00067525136TRLO0 3094 96.10 XLON 16:09:09 00067525188TRLO0 512 96.10 XLON 16:11:13 00067525272TRLO0 1103 95.90 XLON 16:17:50 00067525678TRLO0 2914 95.90 XLON 16:17:50 00067525679TRLO0

