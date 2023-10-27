

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L), a banking and financial services company, Friday reported operating profit before tax of 1.332 billion pounds for the third quarter, higher than 1.086 billion pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



Attributable profit increased to 866 million pounds or 9.8p per basic share from 187 million pounds or 1.9p per basic share last year.



Net interest income marginally grew to 2.685 billion pounds from 2.640 billion pounds in the previous year.



Total income, including non-interest income, increased to 3.488 billion pounds from 3.229 billion pounds a year ago.



