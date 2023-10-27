

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) on Friday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter, on very strong leisure demand across all airlines and lower fuel costs.



Quarterly profit before tax increased 56.4 percent to 1.578 billion pounds from 1.009 billion pounds of last year.



After tax, earnings surged 44.2 percent to 1.230 billion pounds from 853 million pounds of the prior year.



Total revenues rose 18 percent to 8.646 billion pounds from 7.329 billion pounds of the previous year.



'We expect 2023 to be a year of strong recovery in our margins, operating profit and balance sheet and towards pre-COVID-19 levels of capacity,' the company said in a statement.



On Thursday, IAG shares closed at 142.85 pence, up 1.78% on the London Stock Exchange.



