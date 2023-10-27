

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial companies registered profits for the second straight month in September, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial firms posted an 11.9 percent rise in profits in September compared to last year. This followed a 17.2 percent jump in August.



However, industrial profits declined by 9.0 percent in January to September period. Profits had decreased 11.7 percent in the first eight months of the year.



In the third quarter, industrial profits climbed 7.7 percent sequentially, data revealed.



NBS statistician Yu Weining said the improvement was driven by macroeconomic policy package.



