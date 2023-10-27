

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni S.p.A. (E), an Italian energy major, on Friday registered a decline in earnings and revenue for the third-quarter of 2023. company has also revised up its full-year 2023 adjusted EBIT guidance.



For the three-month period, the company registered a net profit of 1.935 billion euros or 0.57 euro per share, lesser than 5.883 billion euros or 1.67 euros per share, recorded for the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings stood at 1.818 billion euros, compared with 3.730 billion euros in 2022.



The earnings were impacted by weaker hydrocarbon prices and scenario, where Brent price down by 14 percent and the benchmark gas price down over 80 percent.



Pre-tax income was at 3.438 billion euros as against last year's 9.303 billion euros. Adjusted profit-before tax moved down to 3.265 billion euros from previous year's 6.151 billion euros.



Operating income was at 3.126 billion euros, versus 6.611 billion euros a year ago.



Total revenues declined to 22.650 billion euros from 37.569 billion euros of the previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the Group projects adjusted EBIT of around 14 billion euros, higher than the mid-year guidance of 12 billion euros, reflecting improved market conditions and incorporating an improved underlying performance.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken