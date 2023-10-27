Moonveil - Own Your Destiny

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / Moonveil Studio is comprised of a team of seasoned professionals with extensive expertise in the gaming industry. With the power of cutting-edge technologies, our mission is to craft top-notch gaming experiences that seamlessly combine casual flexibility with authentic fun depth.

Fundraising

We are delighted to announce that Moonveil has recently successfully concluded our pre-seed/seed round fundraising of $5.4M. Leading the investment initiative were Gumi Cryptos Capital and Arcane Group. We are also honored to have received substantial backing from notable investors, including Longhash, IOSG and Infinity Venture Crypto. Several additional investment firms and individuals also participated in this round.

Leadership Team

Co-founder & CEO: M.J, Former senior leadership from Riot Games with a decade of experience in game development and publishing, and previously an investment banker before joining Riot.

Co-founder & COO: Jason, Former senior leadership from Riot Games; 20+ years hardcore gamer and a former pro-player

Executive Producer: Mason, Formerly Head of a game studio of the Tencent family with 14 years game production experience

Web3 Producer: Robin, Formerly defi project founder, crypto native since 2014, with 7 years of full-stack mobile-game dev & production experience

Our Vision

At Moonveil, player experience is the heart and soul of everything we do. We firmly believe that crafting exceptional game experiences is a collaborative endeavor, and it relies on the combined input of all the gamers we aim to delight. Our mission is to establish an open ecosystem that keeps players deeply engaged with our games while offering them ongoing rewards and recognition that they rightly deserve.

With that in mind, we perceive web3 as a potent tool that empowers games in three fundamental ways:

A) Connection: It serves as the bridge connecting a gamer's accomplishments with their compensation.

B) Validation: It reaffirms our unwavering commitment to players who dedicate themselves to contributing.

C) Legitimization: It bestows legitimacy upon players' ownership within the gaming realm throughout their lifetimes.

For gamers, we advocate for a pure meritocracy approach where they can always have the freedom to choose the games they want to play, without being restricted by platforms, channels, or equipment requirements.

Once they've made their mark, we firmly believe that they deserve not only rightful recognition but also compensation that reflects their contributions. This contribution will be meticulously tracked alongside their identity in a flexible, composable, and immutable manner, accommodating various preferences, be it spending, grinding, or promoting. This is where we see tokenomics and NFTs playing pivotal roles in a player's journey.

Our Partners

Gameplay

Game 1 Introduction - Astrark: Stage ONE

Astrark: STAGE ONE is an immersive tower defense mobile game that centers around PvP and PVE battles, and cooperative multiplayer experiences. In this game, players have the freedom to handpick their commander character, assemble their team members, and tailor their development system to strategically craft formations on the tactical squad interface. Subsequently, they can opt for various battle modes, challenge opponents, and immerse themselves in the gameplay.

Throughout the game, players get to choose a commander and summon team members by expending points earned during the battles, implementing in-game strategies like progression and enhancement of team members to bolster their tactical squad's combat prowess. The incorporation of the "destiny" element within the game introduces additional layers of strategic decision-making, injecting an element of unpredictability into the ultimate quest for victory. To emerge victorious, players must triumph over the summoned adversaries on the battlefield

Game 2 Introduction - Project B, A "stealth mode" game

Project B is a multiplayer strategy game with a significant surprise. At the moment it's still under aka "stealth mode". The secret will be unveiled this November. Stay tuned!

Official Links:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/Moonveil_Studio

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/NyECfU5XFX

Telegram: https://t.me/+AeiqS8o2YmswYTgx

Official Website: https://www.moonveil.gg

Email: lyonz@moonveil.studio

Contact person: MJ WONG

SOURCE: Moonveil

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/795871/moonveil--own-your-destiny