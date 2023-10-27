

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.6635 against the euro and 95.33 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6704 and 95.06, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6351, 1.0901 and 0.8767 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6321, 1.0855 and 0.8743, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.10 against the kiwi and 0.88 against the loonie.



