

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Dorel Juvenile Group Inc. is recalling about 115,700 units of Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers for children, which were sold exclusively at retail major Walmart.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the activity centers' straps can detach or break while a child is in the activity center. This could cause fall and injury to the child.



The recall was initiated after the Columbus, Indiana-based firm received 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking, including 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises and scratches.



The recall involves Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers with model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML, sold in blue and pink. They have a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps. They feature two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles. The activity centers can be adjusted to three different heights.



The affected activity centers were manufactured in China and sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2020 through October 2023 for about $70.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled activity centers immediately and contact Dorel for a replacement.



In recent recalls related to children's products, St. Louis, Missouri -based Simulated Wood Grain Design LLC, d/b/a The FORT in early October recalled about 13,250 units of Children's Play Tents citing choking and laceration hazards to young children.



In mid October, Fisher-Price called back thousands of Thomas & Friends Wooden toy trains over a choking risk.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken