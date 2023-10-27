

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.5832 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5819.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 87.69 and 1.8115 from Thursday's closing quotes of 87.51 and 1.8135, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the euro.



