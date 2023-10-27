Australia's MPower has signed a supply deal with China-based manufacturer Trina Solar to support the ongoing rollout of the developer's portfolio of solar and battery energy storage projects.From pv magazine USA Sydney-based MPower has signed a master supply agreement with Trina Solar for the supply of solar panels and trackers as part of plans to develop a portfolio of more than 30 solar farms and battery energy storage assets across Australia's eastern states. MPower Chief Executive Officer Nathan Wise said the agreement with Trina Solar covers the first five mid-scale solar farms. The projects ...

