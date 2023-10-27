Anzeige
Freitag, 27.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Frankfurt
27.10.23
09:15 Uhr
7,940 Euro
+0,060
+0,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 09:36
161 Leser
Calliditas Therapeutics: New Drug Application Approval by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of Macau for Nefecon® for the Treatment of Primary IgA Nephropathy

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that its commercial partner Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK) ("Everest") received approval from the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of the Macau Special Administrative Region, China. The approval for Nefecon is for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults at risk of disease progression. Macau is the first region in Everest territories that received Nefecon approval.

The NDA for Nefecon in mainland China is under Priority Review and Nefecon was the first non-oncology medicine to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China. Nefecon has been available for clinical use in Shanghai Ruijin Hospital's Hainan subsidiary through an early-access program since April 2023.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 27, 2023 at 09:15 a.m. CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3864145/2390590.pdf

Macau Approval Eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-drug-application-approval-by-the-pharmaceutical-administration-bureau-of-macau-for-nefecon-for-the-treatment-of-primary-iga-nephropathy-301969929.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
