Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGU LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.3836 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1800638 CODE: GAGU LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGU LN Sequence No.: 280938 EQS News ID: 1758993 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 27, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)