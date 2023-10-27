DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.8722 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1641153 CODE: GISG LN ISIN: LU1910940425

October 27, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)