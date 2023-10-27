DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (XCOU LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6141 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1896592 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 281030 EQS News ID: 1759189 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 27, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)