DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.1629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10100185 CODE: PRWU LN ISIN: LU2089238203 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238203 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRWU LN Sequence No.: 281052 EQS News ID: 1759233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1759233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)