Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
Dow Jones News
27.10.2023 | 10:01
Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
27-Oct-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST 
 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.6903 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14027483 
CODE: SADA LN 
ISIN: LU2300294589 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
 
ISIN:      LU2300294589 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SADA LN 
Sequence No.:  281074 
EQS News ID:  1759283 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1759283&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
