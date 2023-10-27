Global conduct risk and compliance technology provider MCO (MyComplianceOffice) has been named Best Compliance and RegTech solution at the Financial Services Dublin awards, held in association with KPMG on October 26.

"We are honored to be chosen as the best Compliance and RegTech solution at the second annual Financial Services Dublin awards." noted MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "These awards highlight the depth and strength of the Irish Financial Services sector. We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top financial services change-makers for our contributions to ensuring compliance and market integrity in Ireland, Europe and across the globe."

Now in its second year, the FS Awards were established to celebrate excellence and showcase innovation, affirming Ireland's position as a global financial services hub and a gateway to Europe for global and local businesses alike. Entries were assessed across a number of different criteria, with strategy, innovation, impact and a customer-centric approach key across all categories.

The award was announced at a ceremony held in the Mansion House, Dublin. Colette Lane, Chief Human Resources Officer at MCO stated that "the MCO team was honored to attend the FS Awards and connect with other leaders in the Irish Financial Services industry. It's the collective efforts of our global team, spearheaded by our leadership in Ireland, that has made MCO what we are today. This award is truly a reflection on our entire organisation."

About MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

MCO provides powerful compliance management software that companies around the world use to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee regulatory obligations. The MCO solution allows firms to address transactional and personal conflicts of interest in a single platform. It is the only fully integrated compliance management platform that uses a global company and security master dataset to identify conflicts across firm transactions (deals, research, and trades), employees, and third parties and provide evidence of regulatory compliance.

MCO is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London, Singapore, Hyderabad, New York, Chicago and Fort Worth.

Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com

