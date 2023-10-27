THE GLASS AND GLAZING FEDERATION (GGF): 80 MILLION WINDOWS NEED TO BE REPLACED ACROSS THE UK

UK homes are the worst in Western Europe for heat loss

98% of windows do not meet current building regulations

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 80 million home windows need to be replaced if the UK hopes to meet the government's net zero targets.

That is just one of the alarming statistics revealed in 'A Window of Opportunity' report jointly published by the Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) and British Glass. This is the most extensive report in the Glazing industry to date, publishing results from extensive research on heat loss in homes and the contribution that modern windows can make to keeping people's homes warm.

When it comes to heat loss in a home, the UK currently has the least efficient housing stock in Western Europe and has seen one of the worst carbon reductions of all sectors since 1990.

The report demonstrates that replacing older double glazed windows with new windows that meet current standards can reduce heat loss in an already insulated home by half, from 44% to 22%.

Other figures that are certain to shock millions of homeowners are:

Double glazing installed pre-2002 is in approximately 23% of the UK's current housing stock and is 50% less energy efficient than new windows to current standards

22% heat saving could be achieved in properties that have already been insulated to best practice if pre-2002 windows are replaced

Homes fitted with new windows to current standards could see a saving of up to £395 per year

24% of the UK's carbon emissions come from the residential sector

Replacing pre-2002 double glazing with new double glazing to current standards is the equivalent of taking 1.88 million cars off the road

Chris Beedel, Head of Advocacy, at the GGF, said: "We are in continuous discussion with the government about net zero targets and the positive contribution that would be made if older double glazed windows were to be replaced. As the government looks to achieve net zero, it is clear homeowners and our industry have a vital role to play.

"The residential sector currently contributes almost a quarter of the entire country's carbon emissions. This needs to change - reducing emissions from households, and therefore improving glazing, is crucial in helping reach net zero."

The industry is worth £4 billion per annum to the UK economy and employs over 100,000 individuals.

