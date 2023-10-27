Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that SPEVIGO® (spesolimab) has been recognized as Best Orphan/Rare Diseases Solution of 2023 by the Galien Foundation. The Prix Galien USA Award was presented last night in New York.

Prix Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. In 2022 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved spesolimab as a treatment option for GPP flares in adults and the European Medicine Agency granted a conditional market authorization as first-in-class treatment option for GPP flares in adults.

"Being nominated and winning the Prix Galien for SPEVIGO® is a testament to the exceptional work of our research and development teams to bring the first targeted and highly effective immunomodulatory biologic to people living with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). We are honored to be recognized among the best of the best in the pharmaceutical industry," said Michel Pairet, member of the Board of Managing Directors and Head of the Innovation Unit. "Our scientists have achieved deep biological insights into GPP uncovering the key pathway driving the disease, and based on this developed the first specific treatment for GPP flares."

"SPEVIGO® winning the Prix Galien is a great honor! It reinforces our values and mission to bring innovative treatments better and faster to the people that need it most, especially with rare diseases like GPP. GPP flares may appear suddenly, intensify quickly and can be life-threatening if left untreated, leaving those affected and their loved ones feeling anxious and uncertain about their future. We are humbled by the positive impact SPEVIGO® has had on GPP patients across the world, and take this recognition as a driver to continue our pursuit for their continued benefit," said Carinne Brouillon, Member of the Board of Managing Directors and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We are delighted to extend the Prix Galien legacy to another distinguished cohort of winners who have demonstrated the unparalleled skill, innovation, and dedication required across the life sciences industry," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

Late-breaking data from the EFFISAYIL 2 trial presented in 2023 showed that spesolimab prevents GPP flares. It significantly reduced the risk of occurrence of GPP flares by 84% over 48 weeks compared to placebo. Furthermore, the trial with 123 patients demonstrated no flares after Week 4 of spesolimab treatment in the high dose group1. Boehringer Ingelheim has submitted spesolimab for regulatory approval based on these data to, not only provide patients with a specific treatment for GPP flares but moving forward also for the prevention of flares.

References

1.Morita et al. Lancet. 2023 Sep 19:S0140-6736(23)01378-8.

