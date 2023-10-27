DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.1309 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 938461 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 281096 EQS News ID: 1759331 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 27, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)