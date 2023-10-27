DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.8258 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6927646 CODE: MSDU LN ISIN: LU2059756754

October 27, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)