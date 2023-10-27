DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.4242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 269271 CODE: LUXG LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LN Sequence No.: 281116 EQS News ID: 1759373 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 27, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)