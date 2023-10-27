

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in September, mainly as a result of lower demand for other household equipment and food items, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, the same as in the previous month.



Retail sales of other household equipment declined 1.6 percent over the month, and those of food items slid by 1.0 percent.



On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel alone grew by 2.1 percent compared to August.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a faster pace of 2.5 percent in September, following a 2.1 percent fall a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken