Samstag, 28.10.2023
Innocan Pharma mit revolutionärem Ansatz gegen verschiedene Krankheiten.
WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
PR Newswire
27.10.2023 | 10:24
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas Capital Markets Day, March 7, 2024 - Save the date

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day on Thursday March 7, 2024, at 14.00 CET to approximately 17.00. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.

The event will take place at Securitas' Headquarter in Stockholm and will also be web casted.

A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.

Further information:

Investors: Carina Florén; IR Manager +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3864097/2390430.pdf

Save the date CMD 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-capital-markets-day-march-7-2024--save-the-date-301969964.html

