In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for Mono PERC modules from China, and TOPCon module prices, declined this week by the same amount of $0.005 per Wp to $0.140/wp and $0.147/wp respectively. With falling upstream prices and weak demand in China with its key export markets these are the lowest prices ever recorded, according to OPIS data. Upstream prices across the supply chain in China continue to slide, weighing on module prices. ...

