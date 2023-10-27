BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported that its first half net income attributable to company increased by 26.4% to 205.5 billion yen. Earnings per share was 217.34 yen compared to 171.94 yen.
For the first six-month period, consolidated net sales were 1.82 trillion yen, an increase of 12.6% from a year ago.
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company now expects: net sales of 3.66 trillion yen; and basic earnings per share of 359.48 yen.
