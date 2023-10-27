

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales continued to decline in September amid weaker demand for durable goods, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year in September, which was worse than the 1.7 percent decrease in August. Sales have been falling since May last year.



Sales of durable goods dropped 6.9 percent annually in September, while those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, increased 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 1.4 percent in September after remaining flat in the prior month



