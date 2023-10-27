A group of scientists across the world have created a list of recommendations that can help create solar neighborhoods. In a recently published study they highlight the importance of legislative frameworks and advanced computing.An international group of scientists have developed strategies to develop and build what they call "solar neighborhoods." In a recently published academic paper, the researchers defined these neighborhoods as virtual entities that use stored datasets of monitored solar and energy variables. This includes solar energy production, solar energy gains, solar energy potential, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...